Church leaders across Uganda sound warning over electoral violence, moral decline

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As Uganda enters the critical pre-election period, prominent religious leaders from across the country have used the Easter season to deliver a united and impassioned call for peace, fairness, and moral revival in the nation’s politics and society. From Kabale to Masaka, Lira, Arua, and Kampala, bishops and clergy condemned the rising wave of electoral violence, the commercialization of politics, and the moral compromises threatening the soul of the nation.

In the capital, the head of the Orthodox Church in Uganda, Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi, delivered his Easter message from St. Nicholas Cathedral in Namungoona, urging Ugandans to embrace tolerance and reject hatred ahead of the upcoming elections.

Metropolitan Muzeeyi emphasized that the resurrection of Jesus Christ was the ultimate symbol of unconditional love, hope, and endurance in the face of suffering—a powerful model for all believers, especially in politically charged times. “Away from hope and belief, life is about love and true love,” Muzeeyi said. “Christians are not just salt in the world, but sunshine.”

He reminded the faithful that even in the face of persecution, torture, or mistreatment, they must not lose hope, but instead remain anchored in the message of the risen Lord. He added that the election season should not divide Ugandans, but rather serve as a moment to deepen democratic values. “People should be given the chance to decide who should lead them, and their choices must be respected by all parties,” he urged.

His message resonated with similar calls across the country. In the western region, Rt. Rev. Godfrey Mbitse, Bishop of Muhabura Diocese, decried the growing election-related violence and voter bribery during his Easter sermon at St. Andrews Cathedral Seseme in Kisoro district. He emphasized the need for a level playing field where all candidates can campaign without intimidation.

Bishop Mbitse warned that bribing voters compromises the integrity of elections, often resulting in the election of incompetent leaders while sidelining more capable candidates.

Similarly, Rt. Rev. Serverus Jjumba of Masaka Diocese urged security agencies to uphold fairness and protect the democratic space. During Easter Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral Kitovu, he asked Ugandans to reject vote-selling, which he said erodes the integrity of the electoral process.

“Let the candidates be given equal opportunity to speak to the electorate in peace, such that the voters can make informed choices of leaders who can make real impacts in our country. We all have our country and it’s our duty to make is a better place for everyone regardless of diverse political opinions,” he noted.

To the electorates, Bishop Jjumba cautioned them against soliciting money from the candidates in exchange for votes, warning that the habit abuses the rationale of logical leadership and instead breeds corruption.

In Lira, Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok lamented the effects of unchecked greed, which he linked to societal violence and the widening wealth gap. He blamed “unjust accumulation of wealth” and division along political, ethnic, and religious lines as major causes of disunity.

While political tension formed a core theme in several Easter homilies, bishops also turned inward, reflecting on the deeper moral and spiritual issues undermining Ugandan society.

Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna of Kigezi Diocese called for self-examination, likening today’s moral failings to Judas Iscariot’s betrayal of Jesus. He warned Christians against deceit and betrayal for personal gain, urging them to recommit to Christian values of truth and loyalty. “We must renounce any behavior rooted in selfish gain,” he said during Easter Mass at St. Peter’s Cathedral Rugarama in Kabale.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bishop Calist Rubaramira of Kabale Diocese emphasized love and forgiveness. At Our Lady of Good Shepherd Rushoroza Cathedral, he reminded Christians that Jesus’ death on the cross was a message of unconditional love and mercy, values the country desperately needs during this tense political season.

In Jinja, Busoga Diocese Bishop Paul Naimanhe encouraged believers to live hopeful lives, even in the face of hardship. He underscored the resurrection of Christ as a symbol of resilience and spiritual strength. “Hope in Christ should lift us from procrastination and fear, and empower us to face life’s challenges,” he wrote in a statement.

In Kampala, despite a light drizzle, thousands of worshippers gathered at Christ the King Parish. Msgr. Gerald Kalumba urged them to focus on eternal life rather than earthly worries. “Jesus is the life we all desire; His resurrection is our hope,” he said.

Beyond offering spiritual guidance, Archbishop Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu of the Church of Uganda used his Easter sermon at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero to call for urgent structural reforms, notably pressing the government to implement a National Health Insurance Scheme.

He stressed that such a policy would be instrumental in achieving Universal Health Coverage, improving health outcomes, and expanding access to essential medical services, particularly for vulnerable groups like the poor, street children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.

Archbishop Kazimba voiced deep concern over the alarming number of Ugandans dying from treatable conditions simply because they cannot afford medication. He argued that a well-executed health insurance system, modeled after successful examples in other countries, would prevent needless deaths and significantly ease the suffering of those burdened by healthcare costs.

Kazimba made his appeal before a distinguished congregation, including government officials, members of Parliament, judicial officers, military leaders, and other dignitaries, who had gathered in large numbers for the Easter service. He also proposed a monthly national community cleaning day to encourage environmental stewardship and combat littering in towns and cities. “Let’s dedicate one day each month to cleaning our neighborhoods together. It’s not just about tidiness, it’s about nurturing discipline and civic pride in our homes, streets, and future,” he said.

In concluding his homily, Archbishop Kazimba urged Ugandans to live out the values of love, compassion, and peace, to reject domestic violence, and to anchor their faith in Jesus Christ, whose death and resurrection offer hope and salvation.

In Arua City, security and faith converged as police officers took to the pulpit alongside clergy during Easter services to emphasize the importance of personal vigilance and spiritual grounding.

At Christ the King Catholic Parish, officers from the Community Liaison and Criminal Investigations Department addressed the congregation during the second Mass. Alfred Matua, the Community Liaison Officer for Arua City, urged the faithful to remain alert and security-conscious during the Easter period to help prevent potential threats.

“When I’m tormented… without major incidence,” Matua said, calling on the public to be the “eyes” of the community and promptly report any suspicious activity. He assured worshippers that the police would swiftly respond to any security concerns.

Fr. Pius Yobuta, the parish priest who led the Mass, echoed the call for spiritual focus. He urged Christians not to be swayed by material distractions but to remain steadfast in their faith.

“This has been when… the people are moving,” he said, emphasizing the need for spiritual reflection during Easter. At Emmanuel Cathedral Mvara, Bishop Charles Collins Andaku also addressed the faithful, reminding them that Easter should be celebrated as a deeply Christian occasion rather than a secular festivity.

He called on believers to center their celebrations on the resurrection of Christ, which remains the cornerstone of their faith. Easter Sunday, a cornerstone of the Christian calendar, commemorates the triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, a central mystery and foundation of the Christian faith.

This year’s celebration carried special significance as it marked a rare moment of unity: Easter Sunday fell on April 20, 2025, according to both the Gregorian and Julian calendars. This rare alignment meant that Christians across all denominations, Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox, celebrated the resurrection on the same day, amplifying the spirit of togetherness and shared faith during this sacred season.

URN