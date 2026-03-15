Church defends media rights, says Journalism is not a crime

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Assistant Bishop of the Diocese of Kampala, Fredrick Jackson Baalwa, has said journalism is not a crime and urged the government and security agencies to respect the work of media practitioners who play a critical role in informing the public and promoting transparency.

Bishop Baalwa made the remarks on Saturday while addressing journalists during the annual prayers and dedication service for media practitioners held at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero. The annual prayers were initiated by Robinah Nantale of the Vision Group and have since been organised annually to bring journalists together for reflection and prayer.

Speaking during the service where he was the main celebrant, Baalwa said journalists often face intimidation and pressure despite carrying out an important public duty. He recalled the experience of his son, a journalist, who once reported a story that angered powerful individuals in government even though the information he had published was accurate.

According to Baalwa, the journalist was reportedly detained in Mbuya and interrogated about the source of the information he had used in his report.

“The major question they kept asking him was where he had got the information from, yet what he had written about was true,” Baalwa said.

He noted that the incident highlighted the challenges journalists sometimes encounter while executing their work, adding that society should appreciate the role the media plays in exposing wrongdoing and informing citizens.

“Journalism is not a crime. You help ensure transparency by telling us what people might want to hide from the public,” he said.

Baalwa commended journalists for their commitment to providing information that helps citizens make informed decisions, saying the media remains a powerful platform that shapes public debate and accountability.

The Assistant Bishop also reminded journalists that the profession carries great influence in society because many people rely on the media as a trusted source of information.

“I still remember when we were younger, whenever people argued about something and someone said it had been on radio, television or in the newspapers, it immediately carried weight because people believed it must be true,” he said.

Baalwa urged media practitioners to remain responsible and ethical in their work, noting that the power of the media can build society when used correctly.

During his sermon, Baalwa also encouraged journalists to cultivate three important virtues in their personal and professional lives: obedience to God, gratitude, and trust in divine guidance.

While referring to the Biblical book of Book of Deuteronomy, he explained that obedience to God’s word is key to prosperity and elevation. Quoting from Deuteronomy Chapter 28, Baalwa said God promises to set people high above nations if they faithfully obey His commands.

“If you faithfully obey the Lord your God and carefully follow His commands, the Lord will set you high above all nations of the earth,” he said. The Bishop emphasised that success and protection ultimately come from God and urged journalists to remain faithful and upright despite the pressures that come with their profession.

He also encouraged them to develop a spirit of gratitude, noting that many people focus on complaining about what they lack instead of appreciating what they already have. According to Baalwa, gratitude helps people maintain hope and recognise God’s presence even in difficult situations.

He shared a story about a person who once complained about lacking shoes until he encountered someone who had no feet, a moment that made him appreciate what he had. “Sometimes we complain about small things, yet there are others facing bigger challenges. We should always thank God for both the big and small blessings in life,” he said. Baalwa further urged journalists to trust God even when events do not unfold the way they expect, noting that sometimes unanswered prayers or closed doors may be part of God’s greater plan.He narrated a personal experience in which a relationship he had hoped would lead to marriage ended unexpectedly, only for him to later learn that the woman he had intended to marry had fallen seriously ill shortly after marrying someone else.

Reflecting on the incident, Baalwa said it reminded him that God sometimes protects people from situations they may not fully understand at the time.

“Sometimes God does not do things the way we want, but it may be for our own good,” he said. The Vicar of All Saints Cathedral Nakasero, Hillary Jaffu, led journalists in prayers, thanking God for protecting media practitioners and guiding them in their work.

Rev. Jaffu prayed for unity among journalists and asked God to grant them wisdom, strength, and protection as they continue to serve the country.“We thank God for choosing us for this profession and for bringing us this far. We commit our lives, families and work in the media to Him,” he said.

The annual prayers bring together journalists from different media houses to reflect on their role in society and dedicate their work to God for the year ahead. During the event, some journalists also shared personal experiences about violence they faced while covering elections. Ibrahim Miracle, a journalist with Top TV Uganda, narrated how he was injured in the face by security personnel while covering the March 2025 Kawempe by-election involving Elias Nalukoola Luyimbazi of the National Unity Platform.

He said security forces fired bullets during the confrontation, forcing him to fall into a trench. When he later came out to continue filming, he heard someone shouting that a person’s eye had been shattered. Miracle said he later realised that he was the victim and spent several days receiving treatment at Nsambya Hospital. He said the incident left him fearing for his career and future, noting that television journalism rarely employs visually impaired reporters.

An ear, nose and throat specialist from Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr Enid, advised journalists to protect their hearing, warning that prolonged use of headsets can damage ears.

She also cautioned frequent swimmers about infections, noting that many public swimming pools expose people to bacteria. Sam Ibanda Mugabi, head of the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association, urged journalists to avoid internal conflicts within the media fraternity and instead support one another. He also encouraged journalists facing exploitation by employers to report such cases to the Uganda Media Council.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Kirunda, Secretary for Legal Affairs at the Uganda Journalists Association, criticised what he described as impunity by security agencies, saying several attempts to hold them accountable have failed, even in courts of law.

On the other hand, Julius Mucunguzi, spokesperson of the Electoral Commission of Uganda, congratulated the media for the coverage given to the commission during the recently concluded elections and urged journalists to remain truthful and fair in their reporting.

At the event, Faisal Ndase, a State House official from the Department of Youth Wealth Creation, delivered a contribution of five million shillings to journalists on behalf of the State House Comptroller Jane Barekye.

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