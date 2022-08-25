Church advised to strive for financial independence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Church of Uganda has been advised to stop seeking donations but strive for its own financial independence.

This advice was given by Dr. James Mwangi, the Chief Executive Officer of Equity Bank Holdings while addressing the 26 Provincial Assembly held at Uganda Christian University, Mukono. He observed that the church needs to develop a business model that is totally different from the colonial model of receiving grants and donations.

According to Dr. Mwangi, church growth and sustainability can only be achieved through establishing institutions that are able to support its activities. He observes that the church has relaxed a lot and failed to set up more institutions over the last five years, yet still, 65 per cent of those set up earlier were donor funded.

Dr Mwangi says the secret to achieving financial independence and growth is through proper leadership management, promoting a culture of innovation and continuity, and building broad-based developmental alliances and partnerships.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has appealed to the Provincial Assembly to consider Dr Mwangi’s advice as they deliberate on crucial matters to achieve stable financial stability for the church.

Dr Kaziimba acknowledges that the church faced a strong crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown due to unstable financials. He noted that the message of self-financial independence is important since it is in line with the church’s vision of a ‘faster growing sustainable Christ Centred Church.

Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi who also attended the Provincial Assembly advised the church to take the chance of partnering with various government-established agencies to support its financial growth.

The Church of Uganda Provincial Assembly held every two years, last sat in 2018 and did not meet in 2020 because of lockdown restrictions. This year, the church legislative body is fully attended by a full house of Bishops, laity, and clergy.

The assembly is planned to end on Friday after discussing matters within the provincial directorates not limited to education, health, household and community transformation, finance, planning and investment as well as mission and outreaches.

