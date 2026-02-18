Christians, Muslims commence fasting on the same day in 2026

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a coincidence of calendars, Christians and Muslims around the world will commence their respective periods of fasting on the same day this year.

For Christians, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, February 18, a date determined by the ecclesiastical calendar and linked to the timing of Easter.

In the Catholic tradition, this day is marked by special Masses where priests place ashes on the foreheads of the faithful, often in the shape of a cross, accompanied by words such as “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return” or “Repent and believe in the Gospel.”

This ritual, according to church teachings, serves as a visible sign of repentance, humility, and the start of the 40-day period of Lent (excluding Sundays), during which Catholics focus on prayer, fasting, penance, and almsgiving in preparation for Easter.

On the same day the holy month of Ramadan begins for Muslims, following the sighting of the crescent moon.

In Uganda, the sighting of the crescent moon was officially announced by Dr. Abdul-Hafiz Walusimbi, Director of Sharia at the Office of the Supreme Mufti in Kibuli. He declared that the moon had been sighted, calling on all Muslims across the country to begin fasting for the holy month of Ramadan the following day.

During the announcement, he urged imams to lead the special Tarawih prayers and encouraged the broader Muslim community to support one another particularly by helping those who may struggle to afford food for breaking their fast (iftar), fostering a spirit of generosity and solidarity during this sacred time.

Dr. Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, the Director of Sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) headquartered in Old Kampala, also made a parallel announcement confirming the sighting of the crescent moon.

During Dr. Sheikh Lubanga’s address, he called on all Muslims to fully engage in the rituals associated with the moon sighting and the entire holy month of Ramadan ahead.

Dr. Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga further announced that following the confirmed sighting of the crescent moon, Tarawih prayers, the special nightly congregational prayers performed during Ramadan, will commence on Wednesday evening (the first night of fasting) at mosques across Uganda.

He also shared details about educational and spiritual programs, stating that Islamic seminars (often referred to as Darasas or lessons) at the National Mosque (Gaddafi National Mosque) in Old Kampala will be held every Sunday starting at 10:00 AM throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

These sessions aim to provide guidance, Quranic teachings, and community enrichment during this sacred time.

****

URN