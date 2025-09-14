Chinese firms contribute to community development through CSR initiatives

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Ugandan Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio Rukia Nakadama said on Wednesday that Chinese enterprises are strengthening communities in the East African country through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Nakadama made the remarks at the launch of the Chinese Enterprises in Uganda Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2024, compiled by the China Chamber of Commerce in Uganda, which brings together more than 200 Chinese companies operating across various sectors.

The 71-page report highlights the CSR contributions of Chinese companies, including organizing medical camps, awarding scholarships, transferring knowledge and skills, and renovating schools.

She noted that over the years, Uganda-China relations have expanded into multidimensional cooperation spanning trade, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, cultural exchange, and defense.

She said the China Chamber of Commerce in Uganda has become more than just a business association, serving as a partner in development and social transformation. “Chinese companies have built schools, donated scholastic materials, organized free medical outreaches, and assisted communities affected by natural disasters.”

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong noted that through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, relations between the two countries have reached “new historical heights.”

Beyond their core business in infrastructure development, digital transformation, green growth, and agricultural modernization, Chinese firms are also supporting rural communities through CSR projects, Zhang said.

“May today’s launch serve as a new starting point, opening a new chapter in China-Uganda cooperation. Let us join hands to compose a harmonious symphony of South-South cooperation and create an even brighter future for China-Uganda relations,” the ambassador added.

During the event, a consignment of lighting equipment was donated to Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans, a local non-governmental organization.■