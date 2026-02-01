China’s Xiaomi launches smartphones in Kenyan, eyeing bigger market share

NAIROBI | Xinhua | Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi on Friday launched the REDMI Note 15 Series, comprising three smartphone models, in the Kenyan market.

The launch event, held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, attracted senior executives from the telecommunications sector.

Matt Huang, country manager of Xiaomi International, said the devices are aimed at meeting diverse user needs by combining durability, imaging, performance and display features.

He said the REDMI Note 15 Series is designed for daily use while offering stable performance and imaging capabilities.

Xiaomi currently ranks third in the African smartphone market, with a market share of 12.6 percent, and is continuing to record steady growth, according to Huang.

Bruno Kimutai, terminals operations and planning lead at Kenya’s mobile service provider Safaricom, said that the Xiaomi brand now accounts for more than 50 percent of smartphones on the Safaricom network.

He noted that Xiaomi has deeply integrated artificial intelligence technologies into its smartphones and smart ecosystem, effectively enhancing users’ everyday experiences.

He said Safaricom will continue to partner with Xiaomi to roll out affordable smartphones to Kenyan consumers.

In recent years, Xiaomi has stepped up its investment in the African market, steadily expanding its footprint through a diversified product strategy. ■