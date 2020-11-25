Thursday , November 26 2020
Lato Milk
Home / WORLD / China refutes British moves to beef up ban on Huawei

China refutes British moves to beef up ban on Huawei

The Independent November 25, 2020 WORLD Leave a comment

The US has campaigned for its allies, including the UK, to exclude Huawei on the grounds that its proximity to China’s government constitutes an unacceptable security risk.

Beijing, China | Xinhua | British moves to beef up ban on China’s Huawei have undermined the mutual trust for bilateral cooperation, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a relevant question.

Without any concrete evidence, Britain, in collaboration with the United States, has been discriminating and suppressing Chinese companies citing nonexistent “security risks,” Zhao said.

It blatantly violates the principles of market economy and free trade rules, severely undermines the interests of Chinese companies, and continually erodes mutual trust with China, which is the basis for bilateral cooperation, the spokesperson said.

In light of this, significant concerns have been raised over the openness and fairness of the British market as well as the security of foreign investment in Britain, Zhao added.

*****

Xinhua

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved