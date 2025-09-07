China, AU pledge solidarity to advance global peace, justice

ADDIS ABABA | Xinhua | China and the African Union (AU) have pledged to strengthen solidarity in building a more just global governance system and a peaceful world.

The commitment was made Friday at a high-level seminar in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Addressing the gathering, Jiang Feng, head of the Chinese Mission to the AU, emphasized the need to remember history and enhance global cooperation to address enduring security challenges facing the world.

“Remembering history, commemorating the martyrs, cherishing peace, and creating a better future should be the common mission and responsibility of all mankind,” Jiang said, calling on the Global South to jointly uphold multilateralism.

Noting that the commemoration coincided with this year’s AU theme, Jiang said China and Africa have supported each other in the struggle for independence, liberation, and the defense of national sovereignty.

“We should pursue mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and be partners in global development cooperation. Economic globalization is the only way forward for the development of human society,” said Jiang, criticizing ongoing unfair tariffs and aid cuts by some world powers against developing countries.

“Such unilateral and hegemonic acts ignore the basic norms of international relations and will push the world back to the one governed by the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak,” he said, adding that China will continue to expand its openness toward Africa and provide more access to the Chinese market to support Africa’s development.

Speaking on behalf of Amma Twum-Amoah, AU commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, Pamoussa Zackaria Konsimbo, senior advisor to the commissioner, urged for realigning global governance with the principles of equity, sovereignty, and true multilateralism.

“We echo the need for the reform of global governance structures, as outlined in the Global Governance Initiative proposed by China, which rightly identifies the under-representation of the Global South, the erosion of international law, and the inefficacy of multilateral systems,” Konsimbo said.

He stressed that Africa and China share a long and textured history of solidarity in the face of injustice, cooperation in times of peace, and mutual support in moments of need.

The commemoration seminar, organized by the Chinese Mission to the AU, was held under the theme “Honor the History for a Better Future-China and Africa Jointly Building a New Era of Peace and Prosperity.” ■