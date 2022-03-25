Chief Justice should be uniting, not fanning tribal divisions: Kyagulanyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has criticized Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo for attacking Baganda who he accused of leading demonstrations against Speaker Jacob Oulanyah while in the USA seeking specialized treatment.

A video recording of the Chief Justice giving a speech during Oulanyah’s vigil on Wednesday night at the deceased’s residence in Muyenga, Kampala has been making rounds on social media.

In the recording, the Chief Justice who last week paid a visit to the now deceased, attacked Baganda (presumably) in the diaspora for protesting against Oulanyah’s treatment yet their ethnic leader was also allegedly transported in a presidential jet to Germany using public funds, “calling them super-evil”.

Oulanyah, 56, died on Sunday morning at a Seattle hospital in the United States of America where he was indisposed since February 4th, 2021. He was referred abroad on February 3 for specialized healthcare by doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was first admitted in January.

Now, Kyagulanyi who on Thursday together with the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga signed Oulanyah’s condolence book at Parliament said that the people who demonstrated were not exclusively Baganda.

He described the statement by the Chief Justice as unfortunate saying that the person of his profile should be more uniting than divisive.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Parliament described the late Oulanyah as one of the few tolerant leaders that will be missed.

Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition said that in Oulanyah, the ruling NRM party probably had one of the few individuals with some modicum of tolerance.

For Kyagulanyi, he described the deceased as a respectable and strong leader that the country will miss.

He said that despite their political differences, in Oulanyah Ugandans had hope for a better Parliament. Kyagulanyi then challenged government not to ignore statements by the deceased’s father Nacan L’Okori to investigate the cause of his death.

The signing of Oulanyah’s condolence book at the Parliament building continues up to Friday 25th and several dignitaries are seen walking in and out of Parliament’s main lobby to pay their respects.

*****

URN