Chesang eyes TCS London Marathon 2025

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s female runner Stella Chesang has said she is well-prepared for the TCS London Marathon slated for April 27.

Chesang, who is part of the women’s elite field, says she is very ready and raring to go as she joins one of the most competitive fields in the TCS London Marathon this year.

“This is a very big marathon and I know what to expect. My target is to start winning in major marathons,” said Chesang.

The Ugandan athlete, who is ranked seventh in the field for the London Marathon with a personal best time of 2:18:26, says she is eager to go several steps better after finishing 8th in the Paris Olympics and second in Valencia Marathon.

“I have not run in many marathons, but I have gained lots of experience now and it’s about time to go out and win a major marathon,” added Chesang.

The 28-year-old Chesang, who holds two national records at the 10,000 and half marathon, also won the 10,000 meters at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She made her debut marathon in Hamburg in 2023.

Kenya presents a double threat to Chesang’s ambition with Peres Jepchirchir, who will be looking forward to defending her title from last year, and world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa, a two-time Berlin Marathon champion, and Sifan Hassan, the Olympic marathon champion, completes the lineup of all three fastest women in the marathon history.

In the men’s race, Uganda will be represented by Jacob Kiplimo who will face tough competition from defending champion Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya, Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele, and Britain’s Emile Cairess among others. ■