Cheptegei to skip 2025 World Championships, turns focus on marathon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three-time world champion Joshua Cheptegei has confirmed he will not be part of Uganda’s national team heading to the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled for September 13–21. In an exclusive interview with Uganda Radio Network, the long-distance star revealed that his decision stems from a strategic shift toward marathon running, following his recent retirement from track competitions.

“I want to first build mileage for my marathon career, since I already announced my official retirement from the track,” Cheptegei stated. “I believe this is the right time to invest in this new chapter of my running journey.”

The 27-year-old also cited his upcoming participation in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Northern Ireland on Sunday, August 25, as a key factor. With the Tokyo Championships scheduled less than a month later, Cheptegei said recovery time would be too short to allow him to compete at his peak.

Despite his absence, Cheptegei expressed confidence in Uganda’s growing strength in long-distance running, saying the country can still field a competitive team in Tokyo. National coach Benjamin Njia acknowledged the athlete’s decision, noting the importance of personal autonomy in managing career transitions.

“An athlete’s decision is key to their performance,” Njia said. “As a federation, we would have loved to see him compete, but ultimately, the athlete comes first.” Meanwhile, fans have reacted with mixed feelings. Longtime Team Uganda supporter Felix Simoni described Cheptegei’s absence as a major blow.

“His experience against elites from Kenya and Ethiopia is unmatched,” Simoni said. “We humbly request him to reconsider, if possible.” The Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has yet to announce the final squad for the September championships. In contrast, countries like Kenya have already unveiled their teams. Cheptegei, who holds world records in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, has been instrumental in Uganda’s success on the global stage, making his absence in Tokyo especially notable.

