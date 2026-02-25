Cheptegei targets breakthrough in London Marathon

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder over 5,000m and 10,000m, has set his target on finally breaking through in the 2026 London Marathon.

Cheptegei, together with fellow Ugandan and reigning world cross country champion Jacob Kiplimo, will take part in this year’s London event on April 26.

“Since starting to run in the marathon I have steadily improved as I got used to the race. I have improved my times and am hoping to make my breakthrough in the London Marathon,” Cheptegei told Xinhua.

Cheptegei is yet to win a marathon since transitioning to the distance in 2023. The Ugandan made his 42km debut in the 2023 Valencia Marathon, finishing 37th, and has steadily improved his times since.

In 2025, he finished ninth in the Tokyo Marathon with a time of 2:05:59, followed by a fifth-placed finish at the Amsterdam Marathon in October, where he clocked a personal best of 2:04:52.

The flat and fast course in London offers the ideal stage for Cheptegei’s breakthrough. His recent victory at the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata in December suggests his speed is returning at the right time.

“I am preparing well and am very focused ahead of the London Marathon because my target is to improve my time by a big margin as I also set my sights on finishing among the top three,” added Cheptegei.

The Ugandan will face a tough challenge from compatriot Kiplimo, defending champion Sabastian Sawe, and Tamirat Tola, the reigning Olympic marathon champion. ■