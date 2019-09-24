Cheptegei leads Ugandan team of 22 to Doha World Champs

Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | Former medalists Joshua Cheptegei and Stephen Kiprotich will lead a strong Ugandan team of 22 to the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 that start in Doha on Friday.

Kiprotich returns for his third World Athletics Championships marathon, an event at which he stormed to Gold in Moscow in 2013, a year after becoming the first Ugandan to win Olympic Gold since John Akii Bua, at London 2012.

Uganda’s best bet for a medal however is in 23-year-old Cheptegei who will this time focus on one race, unlike the two he aimed for at the last championships in London 2017.

Cheptegei has had a fine build up to the event, having been crowned World Cross Country champion early this year, which he followed up last month with victory in the final 5,000m race of the Diamond League in Zurich.

The Ugandan ace came second behind legend Mo Farah in London in 2017, and will be the favourite for gold in the absence of the veteran who has turned his attention to marathons.

Diamond League win

In theDiamond League in Zurich last month, Cheptegei made it look easy, speeding off from the start to beat the tape in a new personal best of 12.57.41 to win a Diamond Trophy at the $50,000 (Sh184 million) prize that goes along with it.

For the first time in the 10-year history of the Diamond League (DL), the finals are taking place before the World Championships, which means that all 16 DL events are serving as de facto World Championship previews before the real thing goes down in Doha.

Cheptegei said as much, saying his victory was the perfect warm-up for Doha World Championships.

“If I go fast, I go fast. On the last lap I thought that I can win the race. I was expecting to win. I believe in myself and this victory gives me even more confidence” Cheptegei said.

“In Doha I will not compete in the 5k but the 10k. Winning the gold medal there would be special because I have never won a track gold at World Championships. I planned this race and I expected to win. I will train in the mountains of Uganda until Doha and the good thing is that my coach will be there, too.”

Eyes will also be on teenager Jacob Kiplimo, who came second behind Cheptegei at the World Cross Country.

Doha will be welcoming 205 countries and 3,500 athletes with approximately 10,000 international guests, 30,000 spectators from outside Qatar and more than 2,000 media personnel.

It will be the third biggest sporting event in the world, broadcast to more than 200 countries reaching out to more than 7 million viewers. In addition to that, the IAAF Congress Elections will take place in Doha.

Ugandan team – Women (10)

400 Metres

Leni SHIDA

800 Metres

Halimah NAKAAYI

Winnie NANYONDO

1500 Metres

Esther CHEBET

Winnie NANYONDO

5000 Metres

Sarah CHELANGAT

10,000 Metres

Rachael Zena CHEBET

Juliet CHEKWEL

Stella CHESANG

Marathon

Linet Toroitich CHEBET

3000 Metres Steeplechase

Peruth Chemutai

Men (12)

1500 Metres

Ronald MUSAGALA

5000 Metres

Oscar CHELIMO

Stephen KISSA

10,000 Metres

Joshua CHEPTEGEI

Jacob KIPLIMO 1

Abdallah Kibet MANDE

Marathon

Stephen KIPROTICH

Fred MUSOBO

Solomon MUTAI

3000 Metres Steeplechase

Albert CHEMUTAI

Benjamin KIPLAGAT

Boniface Abel SIKOWO