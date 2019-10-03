Cheptegei last Ugandan athlete to reach Doha

🇺🇬 TODAY

Men’s 1500m H Ronald Musagala 10pm

Women’s 1500m S Winnie Nanyondo11pm

Friday

Men’s 1500m S Ronald Musagala

Saturday

Marathon F – Stephen Kiptrotich | Fred Musobo | Solomon Mutai

Sunday

10,000m F – Joshua CHEPTEGEI | Jacob KIPLIMO | Abdallah Kibet MANDE

RANK COUNTRY TOTAL 1 UNITED STATES 8 8 2 18 2 PR OF CHINA 2 3 3 8 3 JAMAICA 2 2 0 4 4 KENYA 2 0 2 4 5 ETHIOPIA 1 2 0 3 6 POLAND 1 1 2 4 7 GREAT BRITAIN & N.I. 1 1 0 2 7 SWEDEN 1 1 0 2 9 JAPAN 1 0 0 1 9 NORWAY 1 0 0 1 9 NETHERLANDS 1 0 0 1 9 UGANDA 1 0 0 1 9 AUSTRALIA 1 0 0 1 14 CANADA 0 1 3 4 15 FRANCE 0 1 1 2 15 BAHRAIN 0 1 1 2 17 UKRAINE 0 1 0 1 17 PORTUGAL 0 1 0 1 17 BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA 0 1 0 1 20 GERMANY 0 0 1 1 20 CUBA 0 0 1 1 20 ECUADOR 0 0 1 1 20 GREECE 0 0 1 1 20 NAMIBIA 0 0 1 1 20 SWITZERLAND 0 0 1 1 20 COTE D’IVOIRE 0 0 1 1 20 AUSTRIA 0 0 1 1 20 ITALY 0 0 1 1 20 HUNGARY 0 0 1 1 20 QATAR 0 0 1 1 20 BURKINA FASO 0

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | It is all clearly well planned by team Uganda. The 10,000m team would have to be last, to be able to be first.

The world’s two best cross country runners, 23-year-old Joshua Cheptege and Jacob Kiplimo, 18, joined by Abdallah Kibet Mande, completed their high-altitude training in the hills of Kapchorwa on Monday. They last night became the last members of Team Uganda to fly to Doha for the athletics World Championships.

High altitude training is expected to give them those extra seconds of energy, and an oxygen boost, that could make the difference between a medal or not at Sunday’s 10,000m final.

At ‎1,915 m (6,283 ft) above sea level, Kapchorwa is an ideal training ground for long distance athletes. Experts say that that elevation enables them acclimatize to the relative lack of oxygen in one or more ways such as increasing the mass of red blood cells and hemoglobin, or altering muscle metabolism – giving them a competitive advantage.

Many elite athletes live permanently at high altitude, only returning to sea level to compete, as the Ugandan team have just done.

Ready for take off to @IAAFDoha2019

Looking forward to Sunday race pic.twitter.com/31K6y3LD2D — Joshua Cheptegei🇺🇬 (@joshuacheptege1) October 2, 2019

The 10,000m final

Cheptegei will be favourite in Sunday’s final, that will be the first since 2013 that Mo Farah is not the man to beat in the 25 lap race. By the time he retired last year, Farah had captures 10 successive world or Olympic titles in the 10,000 metres.

At the last event in London 2017, Cheptegei set the pace but was edged in the final moments by the legend.

It is that silver medal that Cheptegei will hope to improve on this time round. If he does, he will become only the fourth Ugandan to win World Athletics Championship gold, joining Dorcus Inzikuru in Helsinki 2005, Stephen Kiprotich in Moscow 2013 and Halimah Nakaayi at Doha 2019.

Other medals for Uganda at the Worlds have been two Silvers by Davis Kamoga Athens 1997 and Joshua Cheptegei 2017; Bronzes by Moses Kipsiro Osaka 2007 and Solomon Mutai in Beijing 2015.

Winning comes along with a tax-free $60,000 prize.

(Read Uganda Tax laws BOTTOM, Page 36)

✳Prize Money (tax free in Uganda)

1st $60,000

2nd $30,000

3rd $20,000

4th $15,000

5th $10,000

6th $6,000

7th $5,000

8th $4,000