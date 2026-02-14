Cheptegei, Kiplimo confirm 2026 London Marathon debut

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance stars Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have confirmed their participation in the 2026 London Marathon, slated for April 26 in the United Kingdom.

The two athletes confirmed their debut while training in Kapchorwa District, noting that they have already commenced preparations under the guidance of their respective coaches. Cheptegei, who recently won the Burj2Burj Half Marathon in Dubai, said he shifted focus to marathon training immediately after his recent race, emphasizing that marathon preparation requires more time compared to track events. “Marathon training is not like track. It requires more time and endurance, and that is why I started preparations early,” Cheptegei said.

Kiplimo, who is also preparing for the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon, said competing in Lisbon will not affect his London Marathon plans since both are road races with similar endurance demands. “I have been doing endurance training, and I am optimistic that I will deliver a positive performance,” Kiplimo told Uganda Radio Network.

The London Marathon, one of the World Marathon Majors, attracts elite athletes from across the globe. The Ugandan duo is expected to face stiff competition from Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe, and other top contenders.

Peter Chelangat, Kiplimo’s coach, said the athlete has transitioned into specialized marathon training and is responding well to the new program. “Kiplimo is undergoing structured marathon sessions, and his body is adapting positively. We are confident he will be ready for London,” Chelangat said.

Cheptegei’s coach, Addy Ruiter, also confirmed that the former Olympic and world champion has begun sessions focused on building speed endurance to match the demands of the 42-kilometre race. “Joshua has commenced specific marathon training aimed at improving his endurance and maintaining speed over longer distances,” Ruiter noted.

The participation of Cheptegei and Kiplimo marks another milestone for Ugandan athletics, as the country continues to strengthen its presence on the global road racing stage.

URN