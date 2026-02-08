Cheptegei is champion of 2026 Barj2Barj Dubai half marathon

Dubai, UAE | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan long-distance star Joshua Cheptegei has won the 2026 Barj2Barj Dubai Half Marathon after a thrilling finish against two of Africa’s elite runners on Sunday 8, 2026.

Cheptegei crossed the finish line in 59 minutes and 26 seconds, edging out Kenya’s Nicolas Kipkorir, who finished second in 59:28, while Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu settled for third place in 59:30.

The three world-class athletes ran shoulder to shoulder for most of the race, only separating in the final five-metre sprint, where Cheptegei produced a strong kick to secure victory.

Speaking after the race, Cheptegei described the win as a major step in his transition to marathon racing.“I am trusting the process, and this win means a lot to me. I have to keep the dream alive as I look forward to my next marathon race,” Cheptegei said.

He added that the Dubai Half Marathon was an important test as he continues to build endurance and experience on the road. Cheptegei’s victory has continued to inspire fellow athletes to take up road racing, a discipline many runners shy away from due to its demanding preparation and intensity.

His training partner, Abel Sikowo, said road racing remains a challenge for many athletes. “Road racing is one of those events that many athletes sometimes don’t feel like taking on because of the aggressive preparations and the long distances,” Sikowo said.

However, Sikowo noted that Cheptegei’s success has changed perceptions. “For Cheptegei, this win gives inspiration that everyone is capable of doing it as long as you choose to commit and believe in the process,” he added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Uganda Athletics Federation, Dominic Otuchet, commended Cheptegei for what he described as another milestone in an already illustrious career. “This is a spectacular performance and a clear sign of continued progress in Cheptegei’s career. We are proud of him and confident he will achieve even more on the road and in the marathon,” Otuchet said.

Cheptegei’s Dubai victory further cements his growing reputation as he steadily shifts focus from track dominance to road and marathon racing.