CHEPTEGEI GETS GOLD

GOLD Cheptegei

🔴 TODAY 🇺🇬

➡ 1,500m FINAL – Nanyondo- 3.50pm

🔴 SAT

➡ Marathon (W) FINAL – I. Chemutai , Chekwel J 1am

➡ 10,000m FINAL Chelangat

🔴 SUN

➡ Marathon (M) FINAL – Musobo, Kiprotich & Chemonges – 1am

Tokyo, Japan | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei has won the 10,000m gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

UGANDA history at the Olympics

MEDALS BY GAMES

Games Gold Silver Bronze Total 1956 Melbourne 0 0 0 0 1960 Rome 0 0 0 0 1964 Tokyo 0 0 0 0 1968 Mexico City 0 1 1 2 1972 Munich 1 1 0 2 1980 Moscow 0 1 0 1 1984 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 1988 Seoul 0 0 0 0 1992 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 1996 Atlanta 0 0 1 1 2000 Sydney 0 0 0 0 2004 Athens 0 0 0 0 2008 Beijing 0 0 0 0 2012 London 1 0 0 1 2016 Rio de Janeiro 0 0 0 0 Totals (15 games) 2 3 2 7

SOURCE: wikipedia