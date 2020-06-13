Chartered flight to India to return with stranded Ugandans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Indian High Commission and the government are discussing options of a chattered flight to India to bring back stranded Ugandans.

Although registration of Ugandans in India is still on-going, so far 169 Ugandans including some 50 of Indian descent have been registered for return.

According to sources at the Indian Association, the a fly Dubai chattered flight which will be flying some Indians stranded in Uganda to Mumbai and Delhi will return with Ugandans stuck in India.

Several Indian nationals are registering at the Indian High Commission to return home.

According to an Advisory issued by the Indian High Commission dated 10th June, the Indian Association Uganda has partnered with Fly Dubai Airlines to organize two chartered flights from Kampala to India on tentative dates of 16th and 18th June, subject negotiations.

According to Mohan Rao, the Chairperson of the Indian Association, the Indian Association and the High Commission is playing a big part of logistics and negotiations to get the Airlines and also seek government approval.

Although the Indians returning will be charged about 850 dollars, it is not yet clear how much the Ugandans will pay for the flight. The Indian Association are considering hiring the plane at a subsidized amount.

“The Uganda High Commission in Delhi are registering the Ugandans and whoever is stuck in India wants to travel back to their home country. Logistics costs alot of money and the Indian Government and the Ugandan Government are not meeting these costs, so the collection of data, organizing, coordinating flights among others is what the Indian Association is working on” He says.

He says contrary to reports that the people returning could be only Ugandans of Indian Origin, Rao says Indian Association is a charity organization that is looking into the plight of Ugandans stranded abroad and not necessarily members of the Indian Association.

Rajin Taylor, the former chairperson of Indian Association wants the government to consider using Uganda Airlines to fly passengers to and from India.

Henry Okello Oryem, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs says that Ugandans still stuck abroad should be patient. He says nothing can happen until government finalizes the plan.

Oryem also says discussions to take Indians stranded in Uganda and bring back Ugandans stranded in India have not yet been finalized.

URN