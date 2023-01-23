CHAN: Uganda exits after 3-1 loss to Ivorians

FT: Uganda 🇺🇬1-3 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast

Algiers, Algeria | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes exited yet another TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, falling 3-1 to Ivory Coast on Sunday night.

Ivory Coast, and Senegal who put 3 past DR Congo, advance into the quarterfinals.

Not the result we wanted, but that is football. We shall try again next time. @UgandaCranes #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 pic.twitter.com/h38dxW6P1t — Peter Ogwang (@OgwangOgwang) January 22, 2023

****