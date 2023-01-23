CHAN: Uganda exits after 3-1 loss to Ivorians

Monday , January 23 2023
The Independent January 23, 2023 AFRICA, SPORTS Leave a comment

The Cranes. PHOTO CAFONLINE
FT: Uganda 🇺🇬1-3 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast

⚽ GROUP STANDING

Senegal 🇸🇳➖ 6 points
Ivory Coast 🇨🇮➖ 4 points
Uganda 🇺🇬➖ 4 points
DR Congo ➖ 2 points

Algiers, Algeria |  THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes exited yet another TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, falling 3-1 to Ivory Coast on Sunday night.

Ivory Coast, and Senegal who put 3 past DR Congo, advance into the quarterfinals.

