CHAN 2022: Cranes to play crucial game against Ivory Coast

🇺🇬 TODAY

⚽ Uganda vs Ivory Coast – 10pm

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes face Ivory Coast on Sunday in their quest to qualify for their maiden African Nations Championship- CHAN knockout stage at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algeria.

The Cranes who produced an outstanding performance in their last game to defeat tournament favorites Senegal, go into Sunday’s clash on top of the table with four points from two games, their best record at CHAN ever.

It was captain Milton Karisa’s halftime goal and a masterclass performance from the goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi who made a couple of saves to deny the Terranga Lions from scoring any goal that helped Uganda clinch the top seat.

The Cranes currently need just a point to qualify for the knockout stage for the first time, something they have failed to achieve in the last five consecutive tournaments.

But, Ivory Coast stands in their way because they too have a chance to advance to the knockout round if they seal a two-goal plus victory over Uganda. Ivory Coast is currently at the bottom of the group with just one point from two games, but a win will bounce them back.



However, the Cranes camp is in a buoyant mood ahead of the game and the players look up to their performance against Senegal as motivation ahead of their final group encounter. They thus approach the eagerly anticipated contest with more confidence than concern.

“First of all, that win was vital, we needed it so that we could rise our confidence, we worked hard for it, and we now want to top the group and reach the knockout stage,” said midfielder Moses Waiswa.

It will, however, be another test of Micho’s tactical strength, as the Cranes come into the encounter with a slight advantage. Micho, who is known for his traditional defensive approach to the game, will have to strike a balance between the team’s defense and attack force if the Cranes are to secure solid outcomes.

Micho has a number of options who have featured in previous games as well as those who are yet to play since the games. In the last game, Micho made one change from the lineup that faced DRC and opted for a more defensive midfielder Kenneth Ssemakula to start ahead of Karim Watambala.

Ssemakula is likely to retain his starting spot owing to his man-of-the-match performance in the previous game, and also his unmatched ability to shield the backline like no other, which is crucial in Uganda’s quest to keep another clean sheet.

Speaking ahead of the game, Micho said they are playing a team that performed admirably on the pitch despite failing to secure results. He added that the Cranes’ technical bench has also been spotting the Ivorian’s weak links which they intend to exploit.

In the other group game, Senegal which is second in the group with three points will face DR Congo which has two points, and a win on either side will qualify the winner for the knockout stage.

Final words from ⁦@UgandaCranes⁩ head coach ⁦@michocoach⁩ ahead of Uganda vs Côte d’Ivoire match on Sunday at 10pm EAT in Algiers.#TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 pic.twitter.com/yAYE4efz4N — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) January 21, 2023



*****

URN