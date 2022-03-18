Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Man City vs Atlético

UEFA Champions League season has been mapped out following the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals
London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw has been made, with holders Chelsea set to meet 13-time winners Real Madrid.
Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws
Quarter-finals
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Manchester City vs Atlético
Villarreal vs Bayern
Benfica vs Liverpool
Semi-finals
Manchester City / Atlético vs Chelsea / Real Madrid
Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern
The first team drawn plays the first leg at home; fixture dates to be confirmed later today.
Key dates
Quarter-finals, first legs (5/6 April)
Quarter-finals, second legs (12/13 April)
Semi-finals, first legs (26/27 April)
Semi-finals, second legs (3/4 May)
Final (28 May)
