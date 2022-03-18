Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Man City vs Atlético

UEFA Champions League season has been mapped out following the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw has been made, with holders Chelsea set to meet 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws

Quarter-finals

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atlético

Villarreal vs Bayern

Benfica vs Liverpool

Semi-finals

Manchester City / Atlético vs Chelsea / Real Madrid

Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern

The first team drawn plays the first leg at home; fixture dates to be confirmed later today.

Key dates

Quarter-finals, first legs (5/6 April)

Quarter-finals, second legs (12/13 April)

Semi-finals, first legs (26/27 April)

Semi-finals, second legs (3/4 May)

Final (28 May)

UEFA