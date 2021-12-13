Champions League last 16: Manchester United draw PSG

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go head to head after Paris Saint-Germain drew Manchester United in perhaps the pick of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties after the draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Who will play who in the UEFA Champions League last 16?

Benfica (POR) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Atlético (ESP) vs Bayern (GER)

Salzburg (AUT) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Inter (ITA) vs Ajax (NED)

Sporting CP (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)

Chelsea (ENG) vs LOSC Lille (FRA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Manchester United (ENG)

When is the UEFA Champions League last 16?

The first legs will take place on 15/16 and 22/23 February, with the returns scheduled for 8/9 and 15/16 March. The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on Friday 18 March.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League dates

Round of 16, first legs (15/16, 22/23 February)

Round of 16, second legs (8/9, 15/16 March)

Quarter-final & semi-final draw (18 March)

Quarter-finals, first legs (5/6 April)

Quarter-finals, second legs (12/13 April)

Semi-finals, first legs (26/27 April)

Semi-finals, second legs (3/4 May)

Final (28 May)

Anything else you should know?

The away goals rule has been abolished. If the tie is level after 180 minutes, it goes to extra time. If the teams still can’t be separated after an additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.