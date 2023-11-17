CFAO Motors, SINOTRUK ink partnership deal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | SINOTRUK, a heavy-duty truck manufacturer in China, and CFAO Motors, the provider of mobility solutions in Uganda, have partnered for distribution.

This collaboration represents a significant advancement in CFAO Motors’ goal of offering premium transportation options to the Ugandan market. This alliance was formally announced at a breakfast event held at UMA Showgrounds, attended by the top transporters and media in the country on Nov.16.

CFAO Motors has a reputation as a dependable supplier of automobiles given its status as a manufacturer authorized distributor of well-known automotive brands, including Toyota, Suzuki, Yamaha motorbikes, Toyota Material handling equipment, and Hino trucks.

Experts say the incorporation of SINOTRUK into its brand portfolio reinforces its commitment to catering to a wide spectrum of industries, such as construction, mining, oil and gas, transportation, and logistics.

CFAO Motors Managing Director, Thomas Pelletier said, “At CFAO Motors, we are committed to persistently expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers.” Together with SINOTRUK, we can provide the Ugandan market with an impressive range of heavy-duty, medium-duty, and light-duty trucks under product brands like HOWO TX and NX vehicles, all backed by our outstanding aftersales services. With this alliance, we are better positioned to be Uganda’s leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions.”

“The SINOTRUK collection stands out from rivals thanks to its exceptional features. According to Edwin Muhumuza, Country Sales Manager at CFAO Motors, “These trucks are built to exceed expectations, offering industry leaders in need of dependable transportation solutions outstanding performance, business value, and safety.”

He said that SINOTRUK trucks are the best option for harsh operating situations because of their well-known durability and dependability. These trucks, he explained, are excellent at handling difficult terrain, large loads, and harsh surroundings since they are outfitted with cutting-edge transmissions made for outstanding performance. “SINOTRUK trucks consistently produce the best results, maximizing production and profitability for firms in the construction, mining, and long-haul transportation sectors.”

“We are eager to partner with CFAO Motors to tap into a wider territory of Uganda’s market given CFAO Motors’ superiority in the market,” said Tang Wenjun, Country Manager of SINOTRUK Uganda.

Our dedication to providing heavy-duty vehicles that are safe, dependable, and reasonably priced while also catering to the specific requirements of Uganda’s industries has been unmatched over the years.

“In partnership with CFAO Motors who have a wide aftersales network, we are excited to strengthen this position even more by offering top-notch transportation options and supporting Ugandan companies in the building and logistics industries,” Wenjun said.