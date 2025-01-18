CEO Summit Uganda brings smiles to children with special needs at The Noah’s Ark Village Organization

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CEO Summit Uganda, an executive think tank in December visited vulnerable children at the Noah’s Ark Village in the spirit of holiday cheer. Noah’s Ark Village is a community-based organization that supports children with special needs with temporary shelter, long-term care, educational programs, and affordable medical care, among other needs.

The event included a symbolic donation handover of essential items such as cleaning material like liquid soap and food like rice, Irish Potatoes, among others, followed by a friendly gathering to share conversation, joy, and companionship.

Stephen Mukasa, Managing Director, CEO Summit expressed the company’s commitment and dedication to creating positive societal impact. He said, “This initiative is dear to our hearts as CEO Summit Uganda because it amplifies our desire for every Ugandan to live and thrive to the best of their abilities. The best time to start is now with children who are the future leaders of tomorrow.”

Noah’s Ark Village caters to children with Autism, Cerebral palsy, Epilepsy, Down Syndrome, Deafness, Physical disabilities, Hemiplegia, Spina Bifida among others.

Nakato Angella, the vision bearer of the Noah’s Ark Village expressed her appreciation and joy for the visit. She also emphasized the importance of nursing and tending to children who have special needs as they are usually neglected and abandoned by their own families who are meant to care for, protect, and nurture them.

Nakato said, “I was inspired to start this village for special needs children because I have worked with them. They need developmental, psychosocial, medical, educational and social assistance, among other needs to live and thrive in their communities. Some of their families and caretakers are not knowledgeable of how to ably care for them and don’t have access to this information so we equip them and offer resource tools and skills they can use to look after these children.”

She also added that the village aims to create innovative sustainable programs that they use to promote tangible social change for children with special needs and their families. In terms of the financial assistance, the village gets sponsorship from like-minded individuals, community donations, fundraising events as well as the government of Uganda. However, more resources and knowledge skills up are needed to better equip the facility in order to serve the children better.

This charity initiative is CEO Summit Uganda’s commitment to creating positive impact and giving back to underserved communities.