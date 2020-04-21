Centenary Bank joins COVID-19 fight with Shs200million

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Centenary Bank has joined the list of corporate companies that have responded to President Yoweri Museveni’s call for well-wishers to donate money and relief items to aid the fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The bank has contributed protective gear to upcountry health centres and hospitals valued at Shs100million, protective gear worth Shs 90million for the frontline medical teams and a cash contribution of Shs 10million through the Uganda Bankers Association (UBA).

The Bank’s Managing Director Fabian Kasi, said on April 20 that their contribution will go a long way in ensuring that the fight put up by the medical teams and the government continues to yield the desired results “as we have already seen.”

Mary Karooro Okurut, the minister in charge of general duties in the Office of the Prime Minister received the donations on behalf of government.

The country is currently under lockdown that was extended for 21 days effective Tuesday last week.

Nearly 10 million Ugandans out of an estimated 40 million people live below $1 (Shs3,800) a day – which is why donations in form of food and other items – are being distributed to the vulnerable communities/individuals that have been locked home.

A total of 56 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed government . No death case has been confirmed. Meanwhile, 38 COVID-19 patients had recovered by end of April 20, according to the Ministry of Health officials.