CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup: Somali Supporters Turn Chaotic After 3-0 Loss To South Sudan

Njeru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Somali fans turned chaotic after their team lost 3-0 to South Sudan in a Cecafa U-20 Challenge Cup Group C match played at the Njeru based FUFA technical center on Wednesday.

The fans shouted at the players and insulted them after the game faulting them for the heavy defeat.

South Sudan who joined Burundi from the group to qualify for the quarter finals scored through Daniel Samuel Solong, Daniel Joseph Stephen and Makueth Wol Akeen.

On hearing the final match whistle, the Somali fans stormed the pitch demanding their players to explain why they lost the match.

One of the fans whose identities have been withheld is said to have slapped Farhan Mohamed Hassan, whom he blamed for missing several scoring chances.

The situation became intense as fans attacked the team’s transport shuttle, blocking players from departing the stadium. Police deployed at the Stadium intervened before the team left.

However, the angry fans could not stop until police forcefully ordered them to leave the stadium parking yard or risk arrest.

Somalia’s head coach, Bashir Hayford told journalists that there was misunderstanding between the fans and players. “Some of the fans are upset because of today’s performance and have thus developed a misunderstanding with some of the players,” he added.

Rodgers Mulindwa, the Cecafa Media manager said necessary administrative measures will be taken.

URN