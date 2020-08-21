CEC: Dr Chris Baryomunsi floors Maj Gen Mataayo Kyaligonza

Tentative NRM CEC Elections results

✳ Chairperson

Yoweri Museveni – unopposed

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson

Moses Kigongo – unopposed

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson

Rebecca Kadaga 6,776 votes

Persis Namuganza 3,943 votes

✳ Vice Chairperson Western

Maj Gen Mataayo -2,550

Chris Baryomunsi-5,947

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Chris Baryomunsi has been elected the Central Executive Committee (CEC) Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda, edging out long serving Maj Gen Mataayo Kyaligonza.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral head Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW