CEC: Dr Chris Baryomunsi floors Maj Gen Mataayo Kyaligonza

Tentative NRM CEC Elections results
✳ Chairperson
Yoweri Museveni – unopposed
✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson
Moses Kigongo – unopposed
✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson
Rebecca Kadaga 6,776 votes
Persis Namuganza 3,943 votes
✳ Vice Chairperson Western
Maj Gen Mataayo -2,550
Chris Baryomunsi-5,947
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Chris Baryomunsi has been elected the Central Executive Committee (CEC) Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda, edging out long serving Maj Gen Mataayo Kyaligonza.
The National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral head Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW