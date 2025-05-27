CDF to UPDF in Somalia: Do not delay decisions against Al-Shabaab

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDPENDENT | The deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Sam Okiding, has warned Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Somalia against delaying decision against Al-Shabaab terrorist.

Lt Gen Okiding who is on a week-long visit to UPDF troops serving under African Union Support in Somalia (AUSSOM) said every soldier on the mission in the war trodden country needs to be a fast decision maker.

“I thank you for the commitment to peace and security in Somalia. You must be vigilant at all times. I urge you to remain resolute in combating Al-Shabaab. You need to always make timely decisions,” Lt Gen Okiding said.

Lt Okiding’s message comes two years after Al-Shabaab successfully ransacked UPDF’s based Buulo Mareer, in Lower Shebelle region and killed 54 soldiers while unspecified number was captured alive and later on killed.

The successful attack of Al-Shabaab on UPDF troops was attributed to delayed decision making by two Majors who were later on prosecuted and dismissed from the army.

Lt Gen Okiding is assessing the operational readiness and welfare of UPDF personnel. The three star General also delivered a tactical briefing focused on the defeat of Al-Shabaab and underscored the importance of mental discipline.

“Be careful how you think; your life is shaped by your thoughts, I encourage you to maintain a disciplined and focused mindset. I urge the commanders to apply lessons from past missions to inform sound and timely decisions and emphasised the importance of discipline, courage, and force protection,” Lt Gen Okiding said.

Lt Gen Okiding visit also comes at the time when Al-Shabaab are making several successes in recapturing places previous secured by UPDF and other foreign troops. The recaptured places are mostly those where foreign troops were removed as part of the draw down process.

In order to avoid a repeat of May 26, 2023 where Al-Shabaab killed 54 soldiers, Lt Gen Okiding has reminded commanders that it’s their duty to ensure the safety of their troops at all times. He also warned UPDF leadership in Somalia at all levels to desist any acts of corruption.

“I warn against corruption and the misuse of mission resources. Soldiers must receive their rightful entitlements. UPDF believes in zero-tolerance of corruption and stances itself from any officer involved in mismanagement,” Lt Gen Okiding said.

Lt Gen Okiding’s warning on corruption comes barely a fortnight after Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, UPDF’s Chief of Joint Staff, said several senior and lower ranks soldiers are waiting to face trial over corruption.

It was later understood that three Lieutenant Colonels and four Majors are among the army officers waiting trial over corruption.

Brig Gen Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga, Commander of Sector One, welcomed Lt Gen Okiding’s visit and said it will significantly boost the troops’ morale.

Lt Gen Okiding was accompanied by Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, Deputy Commander Land Force, and Brig Gen Michael Kabongo, Commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka.

****

URN