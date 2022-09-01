Carvalho seals dramatic Liverpool comeback win over Newcastle

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Fabio Carvalho’s 98th-minute goal gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Newcastle United in Wednesday night’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

Alexander Isak’s clinical strike seven minutes before the interval handed the visitors a lead but the Reds moved back on terms courtesy of Roberto Firmino’s hour-mark equaliser.

And the home side’s pressure to produce a winner paid off deep into stoppage time as substitute Carvalho thrashed a loose ball off the crossbar and in to snatch three points.