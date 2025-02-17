Canon Nsereko is 7th Bishop of West Buganda Diocese

A Short Tenure on the Horizon for new Bishop?

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda, sitting at Acaki Hotel in Kitgum Diocese on February 16, 2025, has elected Rev. Canon Gaster Nsereko as the 7th Bishop of West Buganda Diocese. The development has been confirmed by Rev. Canon William Ongeng, the Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda.

The consecration and enthronement of the Bishop-Elect are set for March 30, 2025, at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kako in Masaka District.

At 60 years old, Rev. Canon Nsereko is expected to serve only five years before reaching the Church of Uganda’s mandatory retirement age of 65. This relatively brief tenure raises critical questions about continuity and long-term vision for a diocese that has faced deep divisions in the past. While short episcopacies are not uncommon, they often leave limited time for the implementation of meaningful reforms or major institutional changes.

The decision to elect a bishop with such a short window before retirement suggests that the House of Bishops prioritized experience and stability over long-term leadership. However, this also means that West Buganda Diocese will soon need to start preparing for another transition—a process that has historically been contentious.

A similar incident was seen in the recent Namirembe Diocese election, where Bishop Moses Banja was appointed with only five years to his retirement. Likewise, North Kigezi Diocese also received a bishop with a short tenure ahead

In Namirembe, the prospect of a bishop with a limited term ahead helped defuse tensions among factions that had initially opposed the election process. Some eventually accepted the outcome, reasoning that the bishop’s time in office would be brief.

Who is Rev. Canon Gaster Nsereko?

Born on July 5, 1965, in Bbira Naakuwadde, Busiro in Wakiso District, Nsereko committed his life to Christ on May 30, 1993, in Namukozi, Mityana Diocese. His ministry began with his ordination as a deacon on December 9, 1989, at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Namukozi. He was priested a year later and later elevated to Canon on January 17, 2010, at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kako.

He is currently the Archdeacon of Kakoma Archdeaconry and Vicar of St. John’s Kakoma Church in West Buganda Diocese. Previously, he served as Provost of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kako, Sub-Dean, and Archdeacon of Masaka Archdeaconry.

Known as a traditional Anglican, Nsereko is deeply committed to preserving church traditions and doctrine. His election may signal a shift towards a more conservative approach to church leadership, reinforcing the diocese’s historical identity.

Rev. Canon Nsereko is married to Sarah Nsereko, and together they have three children. His academic background includes a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christian University and a Diploma in Primary Education from the Institute of Teacher Education Kyambogo.

A Diocese with a Complex History

West Buganda Diocese, one of the five dioceses carved out of the original Uganda Diocese in 1960, has experienced leadership struggles and internal divisions for decades. Its first bishop, Festo Lutaya, relocated the diocesan headquarters from Masaka to Mityana, sparking a controversy that delayed the enthronement of his successor, Bishop Steven Tomusange, until November 1965.

Later, Bishop Dr. Christopher Senyonjo led the diocese for over 20 years before retiring in 1998. However, while in his retirement, he was later defrocked due to his writings and support for LGBTQ+ rights. His successor, Bishop Samuel Kefa Kamya Ssemakula, served until 2011, passing the mantle to Bishop Godfrey Makumbi, who unfortunately passed away in 2016, paving the way for Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale’s election.

When Bishop Katumba took office, he inherited a deeply divided diocese plagued by factionalism and resistance. Despite initial struggles with clergy and laity insubordination, he worked to restore unity and order within the diocese.

Nsereko’s election was not without its challenges. The road to election was also marred by significant controversy, particularly regarding the nomination process. In January, the West Buganda Diocese nomination committee initially submitted the names of Rev. Moses Kayemba, the current diocesan secretary, and Patrick Simbwa, the Archdeacon of Masaka.

However, these names were rejected midway through the process due to allegations of non-compliance with nomination procedures. Whistleblowers reportedly raised concerns about favoritism, leading to the annulment of the initial nominations. As a result, the process was restarted, ultimately paving the way for Nsereko’s emergence as the chosen candidate.

What Lies Ahead?

Rev. Canon Nsereko steps into this role at a time when West Buganda Diocese is in need of sustained leadership and spiritual renewal. His long-standing service in the diocese gives him an advantage in navigating its challenges, but the brevity of his tenure presents a unique test.

Will he be able to leave a lasting impact in just four years? Or will his leadership simply serve as a transitional phase before the next bishop takes over?

For now, the focus remains on his upcoming consecration and how he will steer the diocese in the years to come. His leadership style, adherence to Anglican traditions, and ability to unite a historically divided flock will define his legacy in West Buganda Diocese.

Typically, in the Church of Uganda, a newly elected bishop spends nearly a year traversing the diocese, engaging with the laity and clergy to familiarize himself with the region. The final two years of his tenure are often dedicated to bidding farewell and preparing for succession. If this pattern holds, Nsereko may have only about two effective years to implement his vision before shifting focus to his exit.

