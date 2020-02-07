Cancer Institute starts operationalising regional centers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The West Nile Regional Cancer Center is set to start operating on February 15, 2020.

This is in fulfillment of the strategies that were proposed in 2015 as Uganda when Uganda Cancer Institute-UCI was selected to be the center of excellence in cancer care in the East African Region.

The move is aimed at decongesting Uganda Cancer Institute by handling some of the cases in the country.

As result, UCI decided to open regional centers in Mbale, Arua and Gulu districts in addition to the community center in Mayuge.

The selected areas are said to contribute up to 85% of patients who report to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI).

Dr. Jackson Orem, the UCI Executive director, says people receiving treatment in these centers will only be required to report when in need of radiation treatment since they are not yet stocked with radiotherapy machines.

He said even as services have launched in some centers for instance in Mbarara, they are yet to put in place the entire infrastructure required.

He says in Mbarara, they are offering screening and chemotherapy services.

However, even as UCI moves to decentralize services, the institute has previously been put on spot for failing to offer treatment efficiently with complaints of stock outs of essential drugs and intermittent radiotherapy services.

The institute itself has been operating with a single machine, which was the only one in the country until recently when they acquired two more.

There are worries that these centers may not be able to cut down on the number of patients reporting to the center now averaged at 115 new patients per week since capacity for major investigations and treatment interventions is still concentrated at the center.

But Orem says they have commitment from government for increased funding especially to ensure that there is 90% stock of essential drugs and screening activities. He says their budget has been rising over the years.

