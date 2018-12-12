Canadian former diplomat detained in China amid tensions

Washington, United States | AFP | A Canadian former diplomat has been detained in China, the think tank where he now works said Tuesday, amid Beijing’s outrage over the arrest of a senior technology executive.

The International Crisis Group said it was aware of reports of the detention of Michael Kovrig, a Chinese-speaking expert who served as a Canadian diplomat in Beijing, Hong Kong and at the United Nations.

“We are doing everything possible to secure additional information on Michael’s whereabouts as well as his prompt and safe release,” the think tank said in a statement.

Kovrig went to work last year for the International Crisis Group, which is known for its research on peaceful solutions to global conflicts.

There was no official word from China but the detention comes as Beijing voices anger over Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of leading technology company Huawei.

Meng was stopped while changing planes in Vancouver on an extradition request from the United States, where prosecutors allege she violated US sanctions on Iran.

China earlier Tuesday warned that it would not tolerate any “bullying” of its citizens abroad and has demanded Meng’s release.