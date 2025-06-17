Calvin Echodu’s new energy sweeps through West Nile and Bunyoro

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegates from Bunyoro and West Nile have tasted the enthusiasm unfolding around the candidacy of Calvin Echodu for NRM Vice Chairperson—Eastern Region.

His campaign, energized by what his team says is a clear vision and a fervent desire to reinvigorate the NRM, has been marked by a series of highly successful and engaging encounters across various key districts.

The initial momentum for Echodu’s campaign was visibly evident during a recent engagement with NRM Party delegates from Hoima District, Hoima City, and Kikuube District.

While there, Echoed called upon delegates to choose service delivery rather than cheap talk.

“I kindly ask you to shun divisive politics and lies and instead embrace politics of service delivery,” Echodu told delegates. “We are tired of leaders who talk too much but deliver very little.”

Local leaders in Bunyoro expressed support for Echodu’s bid. Hoima City Mayor Brian Kaboyo called on delegates to vote for leaders who will unite rather than divide communities along tribal or economic lines. “We need leaders who walk the talk, not those who fuel division,” Kaboyo said.

Kibaale Resident District Commissioner Stephen Byaruhanga Mfashingabo echoed the call, urging delegates to back leaders who will drive government programs and national development. “Greater Kibaale has consistently supported the NRM with over 98% since 1996,” Byaruhanga said. “Let us give President Museveni and committed NRM leaders a 100% mandate.”

Agaba Niyonzima, the NRM youth coordinator for Bunyoro, praised government programs such as Emyooga, Youth Livelihood Fund, and Venture Capital, which he said have helped combat youth unemployment and reduced crime.

Greater Nebbi’s Electric Energy: A Surge of Passion

Building on this initial success, Echodu’s campaign then swept into the Greater Nebbi area, where he met with the incredible NRM delegates from Pakwach, Zombo, Nebbi District, and Nebbi Municipality. The energy encountered here was described as nothing short of electric. “I loved your Energy!” Echodu remarked, “Your passion for NRM and your commitment to steady progress is what TeamNewEnergy is all about.”

The collective resolve was palpable: “Together, let’s move forward with purpose, unity, and unstoppable momentum.”

Arua’s Sunny Momentum: Unifying the West Nile Force

Continuing his impactful tour, on a beautiful sunny afternoon in Arua City, Calvin Echodu had the distinct pleasure of engaging with NRM delegates from Arua, Terego, and Madi Okollo Districts, as well as Arua City itself. This meeting further amplified the growing momentum of his campaign.

The delegates, fully charged with what Echodu termed “New Energy,” demonstrated their readiness to move in step with this progressive wave. The gratitude was mutual, with Echodu expressing his appreciation for their crucial support. West Nile’s Affirmation: A Deep Honor and Block Endorsement

Strategic Dialogue in Moyo: Strengthening the Party from the Grassroots

Echodu had a highly productive engagement with NRMOnline delegates from Moyo, Obongi, and Adjumani Districts. Beyond the warm welcome, these discussions delved into substantive strategies for the party’s future.

“We exchanged ideas on how to strengthen party structures from the grassroots to the national level, canvassing and mobilization of support for the Party at all levels,” Echodu recounted.

This demonstrated his commitment to not just securing votes, but to building a more robust and effective NRM from the ground up. He extended his thanks to all who turned up, reiterating his core message: “The #NewEnergy momentum is unstoppable.”

