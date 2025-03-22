CAF World Cup Qualifiers preview, Matchday 6, 23-25 March 2025

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Africa’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will continue to provide engrossing action, with 14 fixtures broadcast live from Matchday 6, running from Sunday 23 to Tuesday 25 March 2025.

One of the toughest assignments on Matchday 6 belongs to Tanzania, who will face Group E leaders Morocco at the Honor Stadium in Oujda late on Tuesday night. The Taifa Stars will hope that coach Hemed Suleiman can build on the progress they have made recently, most notably securing qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“Tanzania is not a weak team,” said Suleiman. “Tanzania has moved beyond the humiliation of previous years; we deserve respect.”

A team looking to win back their sense of pride and respect in the wake of failing to reach the AFCON is Ghana. The Black Stars will continue their quest to reach a fifth World Cup tournament when they battle Madagascar away from home on Monday night.

Ghana have somewhat surprisingly retained coach Otto Addo after the AFCON qualification failure, but former Black Stars player Godwin Attram believes the tactician has learned from his mistakes.

“It’s something we all have been thinking about on why Black Stars can’t perform recently, but I think for now coach Otto Addo has learned from his previous mistakes this time,” said Attram.

“The upcoming matches are not easy games for us, Otto Addo have to assemble the best players for the games because Ghanaians want to go to the World Cup.”

Mozambique’s Mambas have never reached the World Cup finals, but they have enjoyed a strong start to Group G and will battle heavyweights Algeria at the Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium in Tizi Ouzou on Tuesday evening.

A strong performance against the Fennec Foxes could go a long way in setting the Southern African nation up for the ultimate success: “Playing in the World Cup is a dream for the players, and as a coach, I would love to be there,” said the Mambas’ Chiquinho Conde.

“Today, the number of teams qualifying for the World Cup has increased, and we have a dream. We will fight to achieve our goals with humility and respect for our opponents, regardless of their calibre.”

Other key matches to look out for include Tunisia hosting Malawi, Botswana welcoming Somalia, South Africa’s clash away to Benin in Abidjan, and Uganda’s Cranes hosting Guinea’s Syli National in Kampala.

Matches in details

Sunday 23 March

15:00: Eswatini v Mauritius

15:00: Kenya v Gabon

Monday 24 March

15:00: Namibia v Equatorial Guinea

21:00: Madagascar v Ghana

23:00: Ethiopia v Djibouti

23:00: Tunisia v Malawi

Tuesday 25 March

15:00: Botswana v Somalia

18:00: Benin v South Africa

18:00: Nigeria v Zimbabwe

18:00: Angola v Cape Verde

18:00: Rwanda v Lesotho

18:00: Uganda v Guinea

23:00: Algeria v Mozambique

23:30: Morocco v Tanzania