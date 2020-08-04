CAF to resume Confederation Cup, Champions League semis, final

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided on Monday to resume both the semifinals and final of the Confederation Cup and Champions League after more than three months of suspension over the COVID-19 spread concerns.

Semifinal matches of the African Confederation Cup will be played on Sept. 22, while the final will be played on Sept. 27 without the audience, the CAF said on its official website.

All the African Confederation Cup matches will be played in Morocco.

The first match of the Confederation Cup will be run between Egypt’s Pyramids FC and Guinea’s Horoya at Mohammed V Complex stadium in Casablanca. While Morocco’s RS Berkane will face Morocco’s HUSA in the second match at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The final match will be played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the statement added.

Regarding the CAF Champions League, the semifinals will include two teams from Egypt and two teams from Morocco. The first leg matches will be played in Morocco on Sept. 25 and 26, and the second match will be hosted by Cairo on Oct. 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, the final match of the continental club tournament will take place on Oct. 16, 17, but the venue hasn’t been decided yet.

All sports activities in Africa have been suspended since March amid anti-coronavirus precautionary measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

The CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League matches were originally scheduled to be played on May 1.

XINHUA