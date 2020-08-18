CAF postpones FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers due to COVID-19.

A statement issued by CAF said the postponement of the qualifiers was as a result of travel restrictions across the African continent.

“Due to travel restrictions across parts of Africa as a result of COVID-19, the qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020 scheduled for September 2020 has been postponed. The revised fixtures for the qualifiers will be announced in due course after consultation with the various stakeholders, “CAF said in a statement over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s U-20 women’s team, the Black Princesses, resumed their training camp on Friday alongside the U-17 side, the Black Maidens, as they begin preparations towards their various competitions.

The Black Princesses were, until now, scheduled to play Guinea-Bissau in a two-legged 2021 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier first round match between September 3 and 5, with the return leg from September 10 to 12.

Two teams will qualify to represent Africa at the final tournament from January 20 to February 6 in Costa Rica and Panama next year.

