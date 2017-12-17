Tuesday , December 19 2017
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / THIS WEEK: Cabinet resolves to raise judiciary, health, education salaries

THIS WEEK: Cabinet resolves to raise judiciary, health, education salaries

The Independent December 17, 2017 In The Magazine, News 1 Comment 651 Views

Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An extra ordinary cabinet meeting chaired by President Museveni on Dec.09 agreed that public servants working in security, judiciary, health and education sectors should have their salaries enhanced.

Speaking to media on Dec.11, Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa said that the exercise will be conducted in phases starting with July 2018 when the new financial year starts.

Meanwhile the doctors who had been on strike over salaries and returned to work had given government an ultimatum of Dec.15 to handle their complaints or else they would lay down their tools.

Also on strike were prosecutors who have been off duty for close to two months. Now, these will be among the first ones to benefit from the enhancement in addition to UPDF soldiers, the police, and Security officers at junior intelligence level, local government leaders, secondary school science teachers and primary school teachers.

The exact amounts which each of these categories will earn will be decided after cabinet concluding the budgeting process and tabling them to parliament for approval.

Tags

One comment

  1. เรือยางตกปลาราคาถูก
    December 18, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    As a representative with the Nordstorm family, almost all partner of the group, Llkyd
    W. Not all of their games are held in Qwest Field, Seattle Washington or in the state what your
    location is based right now. Construction – The Intex Seahawk 400 consists of 30 gauge PVC viny that is certainly surprisingly sturedy and rugged.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved