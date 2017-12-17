THIS WEEK: Cabinet resolves to raise judiciary, health, education salaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An extra ordinary cabinet meeting chaired by President Museveni on Dec.09 agreed that public servants working in security, judiciary, health and education sectors should have their salaries enhanced.

Speaking to media on Dec.11, Public Service Minister Muruli Mukasa said that the exercise will be conducted in phases starting with July 2018 when the new financial year starts.

Meanwhile the doctors who had been on strike over salaries and returned to work had given government an ultimatum of Dec.15 to handle their complaints or else they would lay down their tools.

Also on strike were prosecutors who have been off duty for close to two months. Now, these will be among the first ones to benefit from the enhancement in addition to UPDF soldiers, the police, and Security officers at junior intelligence level, local government leaders, secondary school science teachers and primary school teachers.

The exact amounts which each of these categories will earn will be decided after cabinet concluding the budgeting process and tabling them to parliament for approval.