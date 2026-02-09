C-Care Uganda opens multi-specialty C-Care Mbarara Hospital

New facility advancing continuum of care and decentralised specialised healthcare in Western Uganda

Mbarara,Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | C-Care Uganda has officially opened C-Care Mbarara Hospital, a fully-fledged multi-speciality hospital that marks a significant milestone in expanding access to comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services in western Uganda.

The hospital builds on C-Care’s 12-year presence in Mbarara through C-Care IMC, which has long provided outpatient services to the community. The opening of the hospital responds to a long-standing and growing need for a continuum of care, enabling patients to move seamlessly from consultation and diagnosis to admission, surgery, maternity care, recovery, and follow-up within one integrated healthcare system.

Designed as a centre for comprehensive care, C-Care Mbarara Hospital offers a wide range of medical specialities operating daily, supported by a 24-hour emergency department, a fully functional admissions wing, a specialised maternity wing, advanced operating theatres, and a comprehensive radiology unit.

An Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is planned as part of the hospital’s phased expansion. This integrated model reduces referrals outside the region, shortens treatment timelines, and improves clinical outcomes and patient experience.

Speaking at the official opening, Andrew Mugalu, General Manager of C-Care IMC, emphasized that the expansion is anchored in a culture of operational excellence.

“At C-Care, operational excellence is our culture. We are intentional about ensuring that every patient interaction in our facilities is meaningful and impactful. Our growth—from serving approximately 43,000 patients monthly to over 50,000 across our 22 facilities—demonstrates that the trust Ugandans place in us is not misplaced. We are delivering on our promise to provide quality healthcare wherever it is needed most,” he said.

C-Care is one of Uganda’s largest private healthcare networks, with a tertiary, multi-speciality hospital and 23 facilities across the country.

The opening of the hospital also represents a significant boost to the local economy. Officials note that the facility has created new employment opportunities for medical professionals and support staff in Western Uganda, with roles spanning specialized doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, administrative teams, and hospitality staff, underscoring C-Care’s commitment to investing in local talent and livelihoods.

The launch event was graced by Dr Keiruki Mugisha, the City Health Officer Mbarara who commended C-Care Uganda for investing in Uganda’s human capital and healthcare infrastructure, noting that the expansion contributes to more equitable access to specialised care and reduces the need for patients to seek treatment out of the region and abroad.

C-Care Mbarara Hospital further strengthens C-Care Uganda’s transformation journey following its rebrand in 2023, which has seen the network expand to over 20 facilities and multiple hospitals nationwide, including the COHSASA-accredited C-Care IHK in Kampala. The Mbarara facility will offer specialised consultations across disciplines such as paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, cardiology, and trauma care, supported by fully fledged laboratory services, advanced diagnostics, and 24/7 ambulance services.

As C-Care Uganda continues to bridge critical gaps in healthcare delivery, officials said C-Care Mbarara Hospital now stands as a testament to what is possible when quality, integration, and patient-centred care come together, delivering excellence that is homegrown, accessible, and reliable.