C-Care IHK celebrates mothers with a wellness experience

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | C-Care IHK Namuwongo has hosted a special patient appreciation event that brought together mothers who delivered at the hospital between May and December this year. The event, held at the C-Care IHK Namuwongo facility, featured wellness sessions, maternal health talks, and the highly anticipated Mom-Cation Raffle Draw, where one lucky mother walked away with an all-expenses-paid luxury weekend getaway to a top resort in Jinja.

The event opened with a welcome breakfast and an inspiring address from Dr Miriam Mutero Musinga, General Manager, C-Care IHK, who reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to holistic maternal care.“Motherhood is an extraordinary journey filled with moments of beauty and joy, yet it also presents a myriad of challenges that can be incredibly demanding,” stated Dr. Mutero.

“At C-Care, our commitment extends well beyond the delivery room; we are dedicated to nurturing the physical and emotional well-being of mothers throughout their entire parenting experience. This event serves as an opportunity to honour and celebrate mothers, providing support and resources to prioritise their own health and happiness. We believe that every mother deserves moments of rest, joy, and self-care, and we aim to empower them to embrace these essential aspects of their lives.” She added.

The day’s program included a mental health session focusing on challenges during and after pregnancy, an interactive talk on painless labour options, and a session on newborn safety through the HSI Child and Babysitting Safety framework that trains house maids and caretakers on infant safety and life-saving skills. The gathering provided mothers with practical knowledge, emotional support, and a space to connect and share experiences.

The highlight of the event was the Mom-Cation Raffle Draw, where Sokie Jackie Katonda Nalongo, the winner, received an all-expenses-paid weekend getaway to a luxury resort in Jinja, a gesture designed to appreciate and honour mothers for their resilience and dedication. Cheers erupted as the winning mother’s name was announced, leaving her visibly emotional as she stepped forward to receive her prize.

“I had a powerful experience at C-Care IHK Hospital that truly shaped my understanding of healthcare. From the moment I arrived, I was greeted with warm smiles and a sense of professionalism that instantly put me at ease. The staff was attentive and compassionate, taking the time to explain each step of my treatment process,” Jackie said.

During my stay, I appreciated the state-of-the-art facilities, which ensured my comfort and also reflected a commitment to high-quality care. The doctors were incredibly knowledgeable, and I felt confident in their expertise as they addressed my concerns and tailored a treatment plan specifically for me,” she added.

The Mom-Cation initiative shows C-Care’s ongoing efforts to champion patient-centred care and maternal wellbeing. The hospital continues to invest in programs that empower, educate, and support women through every stage of their motherhood journey.

The event concluded with photo moments, networking, and the distribution of appreciation tokens, leaving attendees feeling valued and connected.

As mothers navigate this transformative phase, it is vital to prioritise self-care and community support. We encourage all mothers to embrace their well-being, share their experiences, and connect. Together, we can cultivate a supportive environment that celebrates motherhood and empowers women to flourish.