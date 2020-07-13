Bweyogerere-Bukasa stage chairperson arrested for attempted suicide

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding Mutwahilu Bogere Wasswa, the chairperson of Bweyogerere Bukasa stage in Old Taxi Park in Kampala city for attempted suicide.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson says Bogere staged in front of City Hall with a five liter jerrycan of petrol and match box with intentions of setting himself ablaze to protest a ban by Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA on taxis without route charts on Burton street.

“We were informed and picked him before he could set himself ablaze. He is currently detained at Central police station in Kampala on attempted suicide offences,” said Onyango in a short statement.

Adding that, “We urge members of the community not take their lives for matters that can be handled by the concerned authorities. Attempting to commit suicide is an offence.”

He urged taxi operators to register their vans with the Works and Transport Ministry to obtain their route charts.

Last month, KCCA introduced route charts as part of the move to reorganise public transport and ease congestion on city roads.

About two weeks ago, a boda boda rider torched himself inside the traffic office at Masaka Central police station following his repeated failure to recover his motorcycle that was impounded for breaching the night time curfew.

Hussein Walugembe entered the police station with petrol in a mineral water bottle concealed in his jacket which he used to douse his body before he set himself a blaze.

URN