Buzeki urges city residents to cooperate for Kampala’s development

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director, Hajati Sharifah Buzeki, has urged city residents to work together for the betterment and development of Kampala. Buzeki made the call on Saturday during a visit to Kiteezi Main Mosque, where she handed over food items to locals—both Muslims and non-Muslims—in support of those fasting during Ramadan and Lent.

Her visit comes at a time when both Christians and Muslims are observing their respective fasting periods of 40 and 30 days. Addressing the residents, Buzeki emphasized the importance of cooperation between KCCA and city dwellers, urging them to embrace development programs. “We urge you to love your city. Embrace all the programs we bring. Let’s work together to make it clean and develop it together,” Buzeki said.

The food donations—100 packages of 20kg each, including sugar, salt, rice, cooking oil, maize flour, and wheat flour—were made possible through a partnership between KCCA and the Turkish organization, Deniez Fereri Foundation. The foundation was represented by Mohamud and Jamil Nsubuga, among others. Buzeki pledged continued support for the community through KCCA’s Directorate of Gender and Community Services, which she said will be more visible in Kiteezi and other parts of Kampala.

The directorate focuses on community welfare, particularly for orphans, the elderly, youths, and other vulnerable groups. She also reiterated KCCA’s commitment to improving waste management, road maintenance, and community development in the city. She encouraged residents to take ownership of their city and collaborate to address its challenges. Buzeki, who was appointed in December 2024 to replace Dorothy Kisaka, noted that her visit to Kiteezi was significant given the Kiteezi landfill tragedy, which led to Kisaka’s dismissal in the public interest after more than 30 people lost their lives.

“We requested support from our partners for the people in Kiteezi, and we are grateful for the generosity of the Turkish foundation. We will continue working with local and international partners to bring positive change to Kampala,” Buzeki said. Senior Presidential Assistant Mariam Namayanja Kiwanuka, who officiated at the handover ceremony, commended Buzeki for her leadership and announced the reinstatement of the State House program to support Muslims’ pilgrimage to Mecca. “This year, we are starting with 100 Imams who have never been to Mecca.

They will be taken for Hajj,” Namayanja revealed. She also encouraged Muslims to take advantage of available financial services, particularly through the Microfinance Support Center, and urged Buzeki to lobby for Islamic banking institutions to come to Uganda. “The Turks have many Islamic banks. I urge the Executive Director to engage them to bring these services here. The President has already signed the Islamic Banking Law, so now it’s up to stakeholders like you to make it happen,” Namayanja said. Namayanja further donated UGX 2 million to the Muslim SACCO and pledged to present their requests to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

She emphasized the need for unity and cooperation among Muslims, urging them to avoid conflicts and focus on development. “Usually, we only hear sad stories from here, but today, we have good news. It’s also good that the Executive Director’s visit comes after the Kawempe North by-election, otherwise, it could have been politicized. We congratulate her on securing this position, considering how many people were interested in it. We wish her success,” Namayanja added. She also urged residents to support KCCA’s waste management efforts and participate in initiatives to keep Kampala clean, praising Buzeki’s leadership in addressing the city’s challenges.

