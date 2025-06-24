Buvuma farmer turns one cow into thriving agribusiness

Buvuma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buyego Village in Tome Parish, Buvuma District, is home to a remarkable story of transformation driven by the Parish Development Model (PDM). At the center of this success is 35-year-old Muwereza Wako, a father of eight, whose journey from subsistence farming to agribusiness is inspiring his entire community.

Just a year ago, Wako received one million shillings through the Tome Poultry Association under the PDM initiative. While the amount may seem modest, Wako invested it strategically—purchasing a cow and a calf. This laid the foundation for what has since grown into a thriving farming enterprise. When the calf matured into a bull, Wako sold it and used the proceeds to acquire a cassava flour processing machine worth two million shillings. He paid one million upfront and cleared the balance in installments. The machine is now fully operational, serving both his household and neighboring families, improving food processing and generating additional income.

Meanwhile, the original cow calved again. Wako now earns a daily income from selling three litres of milk and uses cow dung as manure to enrich his banana and coffee plantations. Operating on just half an acre, Wako practices mixed farming and earns at least 250,000 shillings per month—an impressive shift from his former dependence on subsistence agriculture.

Looking ahead, he plans to expand his kraal, increase his herd, and boost milk production to at least 20 litres per day. He also aims to acquire more land and adopt the president’s advocated four-acre farming model. Wako’s success has already had a ripple effect. His younger brother, Daniel Mugula, was inspired to borrow one million shillings, which he used to purchase a cow and three goats. He now proudly runs his livestock project.

President Yoweri Museveni, during a tour of the Greater Mukono sub-region, recognized Wako as a model PDM beneficiary. He awarded him an additional twelve million shillings to purchase more land and two million shillings for goat rearing. Other beneficiaries in Tome Parish also received one million shillings each, while the local council chairperson was given six million shillings to purchase a motorcycle for community service.

President Museveni noted that earlier government programs like NAADS and Operation Wealth Creation offered varying levels of support because, as he put it, “fingers are not equal.” However, those programs lacked consistent impact. The PDM was introduced to address this gap by allocating one billion shillings per parish through local SACCOs.

These funds are loaned to community members at a modest interest rate of 120,000 shillings per one million borrowed, with a repayment period of three years. According to the President, the revolving nature of the fund ensures that resources remain and grow within the community.

To date, Buvuma District has received 11.6 billion shillings under the PDM. Area Member of Parliament, Robert Migadde Ndugwa, confirmed that 9.6 billion shillings have already been disbursed, with each parish-based SACCO receiving at least 307 million shillings. Migadde acknowledged the program’s positive impact on farmers but highlighted a shortfall in support for the fishing community.

He urged the government to introduce a dedicated funding stream for fisherfolk, who require more capital for items such as boats, engines, and fishing nets. Diana Mutasingwa, the State Minister in the Office of the Vice President, commended the PDM for delivering services directly to the grassroots. However, she emphasized the need to scale funding in densely populated areas like Buganda, proposing that each parish receive between 300 million and 500 million shillings annually to meet growing demand.

Minister Mutasingwa also raised concerns about corruption in some areas, where unscrupulous officials reportedly demand bribes ranging from 200,000 to 300,000 shillings before releasing funds. She has pledged to ensure that such individuals are prosecuted and removed from the program. Back in Tome Parish, Wako remains focused on scaling up his enterprise.

He dreams of becoming one of Buvuma’s leading farmers, expanding his land, increasing his livestock, and eventually building commercial properties in town. “I am not just feeding my family—I am building a future,” Wako says proudly, standing beside his cassava mill, now a symbol of progress and possibility for his entire village.

*****

URN