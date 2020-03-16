Butebo learners stranded as heavy rains destroy classrooms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 400 pupils of Kachuru primary school in Kabwangasi Sub County in Butebo district are stranded after a heavy storm blew of roof of their classrooms.

The storm blew off the roofs of two classroom blocks at Kachuru primary school on Friday.

The storm also affected the head teacher’s office and school store. The most affected are the primary four and five classes, which have 216 and 219 pupils respectively.

The school with over 1214 pupils, now only has four functional classrooms. This has compelled teachers to conduct lessons under trees as they wait for government and parents to fix the classrooms.

The head teacher, Wilson Kapura Magino, says a good number of school property including textbooks and desks were destroyed by the storm.

He says their hands are tied because they don’t have money to renovate the affected classroom block.

Richard Muzei, a teacher at Kachuru primary school says both pupils and teachers are traumatised by the destruction.

Rosemary Naizuli, the Kabwangasi sub county LC V Councilor and District Education and Health Secretray, says they are lucky that most of the pupils were away from the school when the disaster happened.

She wants government to intervene and rehabilitate the affected classroom to enable learners have normal lessons.

Fatuma Ndisaba, the Butebo Resident District Commissioner, said her office was waiting for a comprehensive report for appropriate action.

