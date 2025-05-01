Busoga University gets shs3.7 billion for renovation

IGANGA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports has released 3.7 billion Shillings towards the refurbishment of Busoga University in Iganga District, marking a critical step in efforts to revive the institution. Busoga University’s provisional license was revoked in 2016 following investigations that uncovered irregularities, including the awarding of fake degrees and the employment of unqualified academic staff, contravening the Tertiary and Institutions Act.

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) also canceled more than 1,000 degrees that had been irregularly awarded to individuals who had never pursued studies at the university. At the time of closure, the church-founded institution was heavily indebted and teetering on bankruptcy, struggling to finance daily operations.

During President Yoweri Museveni’s campaign trail in the Busoga sub-region in 2018, local leaders urged him to champion a government takeover of the university. The President subsequently directed the Ministry of Education to assume control of the institution. A stakeholders’ committee—comprising officials from Busoga Diocese, former university staff, and political leaders—was established to oversee the transition.

Last year, the stakeholders and ministry officials signed a memorandum of understanding, formally clearing the way for the government to take over the university’s management. On Wednesday, at a groundbreaking ceremony to kickstart the renovation works, State Minister for Primary Education Joyce Moriku emphasized that the revival of Busoga University would significantly boost education outcomes in the Busoga sub-region and across Eastern Uganda.

Moriku noted that the university’s re-establishment would also promote research, helping to drive meaningful development in the region. She announced that the construction works would be undertaken by the UPDF Engineering Brigade and are expected to be completed within three months. She explained that following the renovation, the institution would undergo inspection and accreditation, after which a statutory instrument would be presented to Parliament for approval to fully operationalize Busoga University. Third Deputy Prime Minister Lukia Nakadama hailed the government’s intervention, describing the university’s restoration as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation across the Busoga sub-region.

Nakadama pointed out that the university would create both direct and indirect employment opportunities for residents of Busoga and beyond. She added that local leaders had already launched initiatives to establish income-generating enterprises, particularly in the food and housing sectors, to cater to the welfare needs of incoming students and enhance household incomes.

Meanwhile, UPDF Engineer Captain Patrick Asiimwe called on community members to cooperate with the construction teams to ensure the timely completion of the works. Asiimwe outlined that the refurbishment would cover the administration block and 11 classroom blocks, making them habitable for learners. He added that external works, including the installation of drainage systems, pavers, and lighting, would also be undertaken as part of the project.

