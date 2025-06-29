Busoga Kingdom turns to Masaza Cup to end teenage pregnancy

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | This year’s MTN-Masaza cup tournament has been dedicated to raising voices against teenage pregnancies in the Busoga kingdom.

MTN-Masaza cup is an annual competition where youths from different chiefdoms showcase their footballing talents.

Busoga Kingdom’s 2nd Deputy Premier, Osman Noor, says that, since football is a crowd-pulling sport, which brings together people from different walks of life to support the game, they have seen it wise to advocate their fight against teenage pregnancies.

Osman says that, with all the statistics portraying Busoga as a hub for teenage pregnancies, all the MTN-Masaza games shall be headlined with lectures on the dangers of this vice.

UN agencies selected the Kyabazinga of Busoga, HRH Gabula Nadiope IV, as the goodwill ambassador spearheading the fight against teenage pregnancies in the Busoga sub-region.

Osman says that, through the Kyabazinga’s campaign theme of “Abasadha nhe’mpango mukulwanisa ekifunamabundha mubana abato,” literally translated as men are the pillars in fighting against teenage pregnancies, they plan to inspire young boys and men to safeguard girls from being exposed to the risks of early motherhood.

Osman says that their teams will be on standby to sensitise men about their roles as the sole providers in the homes and available fathers to create desirable girl child empowerment. He says that the boys will be equally retooled on the importance of cheering on girls to accomplish their desirable academic dreams rather than clinging to peer pressure of luring them into premarital sexual activities.

MTN’s marketing manager in charge of devices, Ian Mugambe, says that they are partnering with the cultural institutions to advance the general well-being of the people.

Mugambe has since challenged all men to desist from sexual acts with young girls, as it not only leads to teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases, but also risks death because most of their bodies are less prepared for childbearing.

Mugambe noted that responsible manhood is equally measured by their ability to safeguard women and girls from harm at all times. “As men, it is our responsibility to safeguard all the girls around us as our sisters, daughters, mothers and loved ones desiring protection at all times,” he says.

