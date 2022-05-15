Businessman shot dead in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in the Kiira region is investing circumstances under which, a Jinja-based businessman Shaban Malore was shot dead on Saturday night.

Malore is reported to have been shot dead by two attackers who were riding on a numberless motorcycle. He had just arrived at his home in Buweera village, in Buwenge sub-county at around 9 p.m. when the two men dressed in black jackets and helmets, descended on him ending his life instantly.

His body has been taken to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. A family member says that the attackers trailed Malore as he walked home, and called him by his name before the shooting.

“We were seated on the veranda when Shaban arrived. However, two men riding a motorcycle called his name and on looking back, they shot him in the chest before speeding off,” he says.

Another relative also says that Malore and his siblings were embroiled in a 17-year long property scuffle following the death of their father, Suleiman Malore in 2006. The property in contention comprises business houses, residential houses, vehicles and a 900-acre piece of land located in Kituuba village, Kisozi sub-county, in Kamuli district.

Their matters were referred to the Jinja high court for further redress after the family members failed to agree on the property sharing recommendations made by both the Administrator General and their “Baise muluta,” clan heads.

Malore and his 39 siblings were due to hold their final property sharing harmonization meeting on Sunday, May 15, 2022, only to be shot dead on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi says that a team of detectives have been dispatched to the scene of crime and the hunt for the suspects is already underway.

URN