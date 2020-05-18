Busia saloon operators protest over delayed relief food distribution

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Saloon operators in Mumutumba trading centre in Masafu sub-county in Busia district have protested against the delayed distribution of relief food.

Last month, President Museveni announced a total lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19. The first measures issued included a ban on public and later private transport, closure of all social gatherings, including churches, mosques, non-food shops, salons, and garages.

Edgar Wandera, a barber says that the situation has continued to worsen since the lockdown and most of them had not saved money to cater for their families.

Ivan Wafula Omunyu, another barber says that he can’t earn any source of income since the lockdown was announced. He adds that he is struggling to feed his family and wants the government to give them special consideration.

Juma Mangen, a saloon operator said the government should relax on the lockdown as they did for hardware and mechanics since they can’t provide them with food.

Paul Kalikwan, the Busia Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that the task force does not have food to give to the saloon operators. He explains that the relief food was donated to specific groups of people as demanded by politicians and well-wishers.

******

URN