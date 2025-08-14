BUSES: Absa Bank Uganda and Tata Uganda partner to support schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has partnered with Tata Uganda to make it easier for schools across the country to acquire safe, modern, and reliable buses for their learners. This partnership will address one of the education sector’s most persistent challenges – of affordable, quality school transport.

Through the partnership, schools will be able to access high-value asset financing with zero arrangement fees, flexible five-year termly repayments, and zero interest in the first academic year. The package is designed to ease the financial burden on educational institutions, particularly those in rural and peri-urban areas, enabling them to modernise their fleets without disrupting cashflow.

“Safe and reliable transport is critical to ensuring learners can access education consistently and on time,” said Moses Rutahigwa, Retail and Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Uganda. “By removing the cost barriers schools face in acquiring quality transport solutions, we are also safeguarding the wellbeing of our children and contributing to a better learning environment.”

Officials say many schools in Uganda have long struggled to finance the purchase of new buses due to high upfront costs, limited financing options, and term-based income cycles. As a result, institutions often rely on outdated or unsafe vehicles, putting learners at risk and impacting attendance. The Absa–Tata solution directly addresses these challenges by pairing affordable finance with Tata’s robust, school-ready buses.

“Our vision at Tata has always been to deliver durable, reliable, and cost-effective transport solutions,” said Auto Head, Tata Uganda Limited. “Partnering with Absa Bank Uganda means more schools will have access to the right products and the right financing, ensuring students travel in safety and comfort every day

The official signing took place at Tata Uganda’s premises and was attended by Judah Mphela, Absa Africa Regions Head of Business Banking; Moses Rutahigwa, Retail and Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Uganda; Albert Byaruhanga, Business Banking Director; and Anne Wachira, Head of Asset Finance, alongside Tata Uganda’s leadership team led by Devdatta Chitale, Auto Head, and Stanislaus Pink, Head of Sales. The delegation toured Tata’s operations to gain first-hand insight into the production and quality standards behind the buses.

This collaboration reinforces Absa Bank Uganda’s commitment to providing tailored financial solutions that empower communities, and Tata Uganda’s mission to deliver transport that meets the country’s evolving education needs.