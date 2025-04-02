Burora, Anita Among fail to settle case out of court

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Herbert Anderson Burora, the former Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Rubaga Division, and Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among have failed to settle the hate speech case out of court.

This now paves the way for the case to go into a full trial.

The Court presided over by the Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi, on Wednesday fixed the case for hearing after Burora informed the court that they had failed to negotiate with Among and settle the matter out of Court as it was previously communicated.

Burora noted he had done his part and now wanted the evidence the prosecution wants to rely on to prosecute him to prepare.

Kayizzi consequently adjourned the matter on May 7th 2025, to begin the hearing of the case. Senior State Attorney Ivan Kyazze represented the Prosecution.

Burora is battling charges of hate speech and spreading malicious information.

He is charged with six counts of Hate speech and spreading malicious information to demean the person of the Speaker of Parliament.

The prosecution alleges that between March and June 2024 in the areas of Kampala District or thereabout, while using a computer via his X Handle Harder HB shared malicious information about the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Anita Annet Among, showing that Among is a torturer, murderer, kidnapper, and corrupt.

According to the prosecution, the information is likely to ridicule, degrade, or demean and promote hostility against others. Burora has since denied the charges and been released on bail.

Trouble for Burora, who had served as a Deputy RCC for more than five years in both Nakawa Division and Rubaga, started around March 2024 when he posted information condemning corruption in Parliament, especially perpetrated by Among.

He was suspended from the office in a March 14th, 2024 letter by Hajji Yunus Kakande to pave the way for investigations, and directed to hand over to the Deputy RCC for Kampala Central.

The letter indicated that Burora had been summoned for a meeting where he was faulted for having violated official advice, but he continued to issue statements on social media, which was contrary to Uganda Public Service Standing Orders(2021).

However, after being suspended for 28 days, Burora chose to resign on March 18th, 2024, saying he wanted to protect his conscience.

