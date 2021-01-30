Bunyoro residents set priorities for elected leaders

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Bunyoro sub-region have set priorities that they want their elected leaders to focus on in the next five years.

The residents want the leaders to put more attention on the improvement of health services, agriculture, job creation, fight corruption, land grabbing and uplift education standards among others.

Joseph Kyamanywa, a resident of Buhirigi LCI in Bombo sub-county Hoima district wants the elected leaders to combine efforts and get a lasting solution to the land grabbing problem in the region.

He says land grabbing is becoming a big threat and many families are at the verge of being evicted from their ancestral land in most parts of Bunyoro.

Josephine Nyamahunga of Kagadi district says the issue of corruption in various government sectors should also be one of the priorities the leaders should look at and ensure that the culprits are dealt with accordingly.

Daniel Mugisa a resident of Kakumiro district says the leaders should focus on improving the health sector by ensuring that more health facilities have adequate staff and drugs.

Peter Awachnedi another resident wants the local leaders to find markets for agricultural produce to ensure that farmers in the region are financially empowered. He says current prices of agricultural produce have fallen, which has affected the progress of many farmers in the region.

Norman Nsubuga, a resident of Kikuube District demands that the elected leaders should ensure that youths and other locals in the region get opportunities to work in the oil and gas sector following the discovery of the resource in the sub-region.

Stephen Kiisa, a voter in Buliisa district wants the leaders to ensure that Bunyoro Public University is operationalized immediately since most parents are finding difficulties in making their children attain University Education from outside Bunyoro.

Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya County Member of Parliament in Hoima district says the set priorities by the locals can be achieved if all the elected leaders from Bunyoro unite together for a common purpose of service delivery.

